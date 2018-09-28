× Person of interest questioned after woman shot in face on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are questioning a person of interest after a woman was shot while inside a vehicle on the South Side.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 84th and Green in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 43-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle as a passenger, when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.

The woman was shot in the lip and neck and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

A person of interest is being questioned and Area South detectives are investigating.