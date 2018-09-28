Man found dead at adult entertainment business in unincorporated Roselle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNINCORPORATED ROSELLE, Ill. -- The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after body was found on the steps of an adult entertainment businesses in unincorporated Roselle.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of possible gunshots fired at Bella One, located at 25W319 Lake Street. When they arrived, they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was provided about the victim.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and that a person of interest is in custody being questioned about what happened.

Residents who live near the business say it has been there for years, and that someone was found murdered at the business last year.

"You just see a lot of police activity, no matter what time in the night or early morning you pass by here, there's a lot of cars. There's a lot of people just standing around outside sometimes. It's just not a good environment," said resident Carol Patton.

No other information was provided as officials say their investigation is in its early stages.

