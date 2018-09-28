× Lunchbreak: Pumpkin & Goat Cheese Mezzalune Pasta from Top Chef alums Joe Sasto and Bruce Kalman and details on Bon Appetit’s Chicago Gourmet

Events:

Joe Sasto and Bruce Kalman are participating in several Chicago Gourmet events and will culminate the festivities with a cooking demonstration with Top Chef Season 15 Winner Joe Flamm (Spiaggia) at the Main Stage – “Three Chefs, One Pasta” – on 9/30.

Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet

September 29-30, 2018

Millennium Park

Main Event Passes are SOLD OUT for Saturday, but still available for Sunday, September 30: $195

Grand Cru passes are SOLD OUT for Saturday, but still available for Sunday, September 30: $205 (plus Main Event passes)

www.chicagogourmet.org

Recipe:

Pumpkin and Goat Cheese Mezzalune Pasta with Brown Butter, Sage and Black Olive Crumble

Joseph Sasto, Cal Mare and BRAVO Top Chef Season 15

Bruce Kalman, BK Hospitality Group and BRAVO Top Chef Season 15

YIELD: 4-6 servings

Pasta Dough:

00 flour 2 ½ cups

00 flour for dusting 2 cups

Semolina flour for dusting 4 cups

Egg yolks 12

Whole egg 1

Salt Pinch

Either by well-method or in stand mixer, slowly incorporate the eggs into the flour, bringing dough together. Knead for 20-30 minutes until smooth and supple. Wrap and allow to rest and room temperature for 2 hours. Refrigerate if holding overnight but allow to come to room temperature before rolling.

Pumpkin Filling:

1 heirloom pumpkin (sugar cube, butternut squash, etc.)

Melted butter (unsalted) ½ pound

Sage 1 bunch

Goat cheese 2 pounds

Nutmeg To taste

Salt To taste

Pepper To taste

Split pumpkin into quarters and remove seeds, brush with butter and sprinkle with sage and salt. Roast in oven at 375 degrees F for about one hour or until very tender. Scoop flesh away from skin and spread back onto sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Lower the oven temperature to 200 degrees F, replace in the oven and allow to dry/remove moisture for 1 hour. Remove from oven and allow to completely cool. Once cooled, place in food processor with goat cheese and blitz. Season with melted butter, nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to piping bag.

To shape the “half-moons”, sprinkle dusting flour atop a flat cutting surface and roll out the rested dough to desired thickness. Using a 3-3.5” circle cutter, cut out pasta dough rounds. Working quickly, place a small dollop of the filling in the center of each circle. With a spray bottle or mister, lightly wet the rounds. Fold over into half-moons, and using a fork seal the edges. Set aside on a tray dusted with semolina flour.

Black Olive Crumb

Pitted black olives in oil 1 cup

Place olives on nonstick, not reactive tray in microwave. Microwave on medium-high power in 2 small bursts of 60 seconds, shaking the olives after each session. After 2 minutes, cook the olives in 30 second waves, still shaking after each round. The olives will begin to smell fragrant and caramelize. If they smell burned, they have cooked too far. Continue to cook until olives are dry, crunchy and caramelized. Allow to cool and crumble with your fingers. Set aside.

Cooking the Mezzalune

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add a small handful of salt. Add the mezzalune to the pot and boil for 3 to 4 minutes or until they begin to float. Transfer to the pan of brown butter sauce, along with 4-8 tablespoons of your starchy pasta water.

Brown Butter Sauce and Plating

Butter ½ pound, unsalted and cubed

Sage 1 sprig

Reserved starchy pasta water 4-8 tablespoons

Salt Pinch

Pumpkin Seeds 1 cup (roughly chopped)

Add butter to a wide bottomed sauce pan. Allow to melt and bubble. Add the chopped pumpkin seeds, as they will begin to toast at the same time as the butter and impart a delicious nutty flavor. Begin to whisk the butter over medium heat. The bubbles will dissipate and milk solids will begin to brown. Continue to whisk until aromatic and golden brown. Add the sage and allow to steep. Add pasta and reserved cooking water, turn heat to high and begin to swirl and agitate the pan to emulsify the butter and pasta water. Season with salt.

Plate, top with black olive crumb and enjoy!