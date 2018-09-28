Leon & The Peoples Performs Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social changes is pleased to announce that its 7th annual international film festival, "ChangeFest", will take place at Chicago's historic DuSable Museum from September 28th, to the 30th. The three-city festival's mission is to curate a life changing experience filled with film, fashion and fun that allows people of all generations, classes, ethnicities and nationalities to come together and see, hear and feel stories of hope and hardship from across the world.

More information on the event & a live performance from Leon & The Peoples:

What: 7th Annual International Social Change "ChangeFest" Film Festival with live performance from Leon & The Peoples

When: September 28th, to the 30th, 2018

Where: DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl, Chicago, IL 60637

To check out more of Leon & The Peoples:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LeonandThePeoples/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/wwwjustleon/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/justleon

www.justLEON.com