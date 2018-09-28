‘Jeopardy!’ contestant proposes to girlfriend with help from Alex Trebek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULVER CITY, CA — A 'Jeopardy!' proposed to his girlfriend in Thursday's episode, with the help of none other than Alex Trebek.

When introducing the contestants, Trebek said his cards did not have any information on Michael Pascuzzi and instead asked the contestant what he wanted to talk about.

"I just wanted to say one quick thing," Pascuzzi said, gesturing to his girlfriend Maria Shafer in the audience, "and see if she would make me a winner today and marry me?"

"Yes, of course," Shafer responded with a tearful smile.

Trebek cut in to tease the happy couple. “I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break,” he said.

Shafer replied in true 'Jeopardy!' format: "that would be 'what is yes?'"