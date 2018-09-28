From Saturday morning’s frosty far west suburban 30s and the first sub-60° Chicago high since May, readings here are to rebound to the 80s mid-next week; windy Plains autumn storm behind the warming is to be energized by Pacific Hurricane Rosa’s remnants
