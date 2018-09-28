Bulls star Lauri Markkanen out 6 to 8 weeks with sprained elbow

Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls lays in a shot over Tomas Satoransky #31 and Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards on his way to a game-high 23 points at the United Center on April 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The injury bug bit the Bulls again.

The team announced Friday Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a high grade lateral elbow sprain. He had an MRI after hurting his right elbow in practice Thursday.

Markkanen is coming off a strong rookie campaign, during which he averaged over 17 points and 7 rebounds a game.

Denzel Valentine will also be out for Sunday’s preseason opener against the Pelicans. Valentine was diagnosed with a moderate left ankle sprain. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.