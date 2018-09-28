× Bulls star Lauri Markkanen out 6 to 8 weeks with sprained elbow

CHICAGO – The injury bug bit the Bulls again.

The team announced Friday Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a high grade lateral elbow sprain. He had an MRI after hurting his right elbow in practice Thursday.

Markkanen is coming off a strong rookie campaign, during which he averaged over 17 points and 7 rebounds a game.

Denzel Valentine will also be out for Sunday’s preseason opener against the Pelicans. Valentine was diagnosed with a moderate left ankle sprain. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.