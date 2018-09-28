Body found in South Side sewer could be missing landlord, activist says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers Friday discovered a body in a South Side sewer — and some in the community believe it's a missing landlord from northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Vasudeva Kethireddy, 76, has been missing for two months. He was last seen collecting rent from properties he owns in Englewood. His car was found 10 feet from one such property, and the body was discovered in a sewer on the same block.

"This morning, we got a call, and they said we made a hit, we made a hit on the sewers," activist Andrew Holmes said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to identify the body. But Holmes said the investigation points to Kethireddy.

"Everything from day one led right here anyway," Holmes said. "It led right here anyway.”

Holmes believes someone could've killed Kethireddy over greed: "Greed for money. Stupidity and greed. It’s as simple as that.”