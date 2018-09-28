× Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

Allyson Rosenthal, Shelter Manager

Caroline Schultz, volunteer

Heartland’s regular adoption hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00-7:00pm, Saturdays from 1:00-5:00pm and Sundays from 12:00-4:00pm. Visitors are welcome at the shelter (2975 Milwaukee Ave. in Northbrook) during these hours to meet our adoptable cats and dogs!

www.heartlandanimalshelter.org

Events:

16th Annual Golden Paw Gala on Saturday, November 3, 2018 (6:00 p.m.) at the Sunset Ridge Country Club. The Sunset Ridge Country Club is located at 2100 Sunset Ridge Road in Northfield, Illinois.

Tickets for our “Sweet Sixteenth” are $125.00 per person and all proceeds benefit the animals of Heartland Animal Shelter! Registration will be open until October 20, 2018.

heartlandanimalshelter.org/news_events/gala\

*And*

First-ever Art Show and Auction to benefit the animals of Heartland Animal Shelter on Saturday, October 13th from 4:00-9:00 p.m.! This event will be held at Barbara’s Bookstore in The Glen Town Center at 2651 Navy Boulevard in Glenview.