× When the mitt hit the fan, the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo kept his cool

CHICAGO – Everyone was thinking the same thing, even though history showed the danger of making such a connection.

A Cubs player reached himself into the stands with his glove outstretched to make a catch. When the ball came near, a fan reached his hands out, and there was a minor collision.

Instead of a catch, the ball popped out, fell into a seat, and there was no play.

This happened to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s Cubs game against the Pirates with one out and Francisco Cervelli at the plate. Unable to make the catch, the catcher would double off the wall in right, which was part of a two-run inning that allowed Pittsburgh to tie the game.

Anthony Rizzo attempted to catch this foul ball in the bottom of the 9th, but a fan interfered. The Pirates later tied the game 6-6. The Cubs ultimately walked off in the 10th. pic.twitter.com/bD1zx3NjqA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2018

Casual Cubs fans immediately thought the same thing – Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series. Moises Alou reached into the stands for a foul ball down the left field line, Steve Bartman got in his way, and a moment of infamy was created.

The immediate reaction from the outfielder and the Cubs’ rooters around him changed the fan’s life forever, creating a drama that would include blowing up the baseball, a full-length documentary, and a sense of regret for how Bartman was treated.

Perhaps a franchise-aware player and a fan base heeded those lessons when such an incident happened again at a critical time in a race for an National League Central Division title.

When Rizzo couldn’t make the play, the first baseman didn’t have any outward display of emotion, only a bit of disappointment at the play that almost happened. There was no booing immediately after the play or when the replay was shown on the smaller televisions around the ballpark.

Cheering for the Cubs started seconds after and continued even after the Pirates tied the game shortly after, then resuming when the team won on a walk-off hit by Albert Almora Jr.

In the end, what could have been an infamous moment ended up being a minor footnote in another Cubs’ victory, which brought their Magic Number to clinch the NL Central division down to four .

Even Rizzo himself tried to blow off the significance of the play in postgame interviews.