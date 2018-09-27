× What’s the formula to calculate the distance of lightning?

My dad told me that if you count the seconds between seeing lightning and hearing the thunder, and multiply that number of seconds by 10, it indicates how far away the lightning is. Is that accurate?

— Jerry Benes, Indian Head Park, Wis.

It is absolutely incorrect. The correct formula is to count the number of seconds between the flash of lightning and the resulting crash of thunder, then divide that number of seconds by five. This gives the distance of the closest portion of the lightning bolt in miles.

For example, if 10 seconds elapse between the “flash and crash,” dividing 10 by five yields 2 miles as the distance of the closest portion of the lighting bolt to you.

Few people carry stopwatches, but seconds may be counted quite accurately by saying “one one-thousand, two one-thousand, three one-thousand, four one-thousand,” etc.