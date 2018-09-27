× Watch Cubs fans cheer on ‘Rally Rat’ at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — It was a tough night at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night as the Cubs were losing to the Pirates, but fans found something to cheer about.

A video posted to Facebook by Will Byington captured a rat on a mission to jump from a fence to the outfield wall near the bleachers.

The determined rat, dubbed #WrigleyRallyRat, tried and tried again to make it to the wall as Cubs fan cheered it on, screaming “Jump, jump!” and “You can do it!”

After multiple attempts, Rally Rat finally does it! The rodent successfully makes it to the outfield wall, and the crowd goes wild.

