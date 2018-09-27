Vehicle sought in connection with teens’ fatal shooting found burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police have recovered the vehicle that was sought in connection with the fatal shooting of two teens.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were shot and killed Wednesday on the South Side.

The two teens got into an argument with three others, who were not classmates, according to police.

The teens were chased down 35th Street by the suspects who each fired their own gun.

One of the teens collapsed at the corner of 35th Street and LaSalle Street. The other collapsed inside the CTA Red Line stop nearby.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was found burned and abandoned in the 100 block of 68th Street on Thursday.

Police superintendent Eddie Johnson said there are promising leads, an eye witness and video cameras in the area that will help the investigation.

No one is in custody.

41.831318 -87.630674