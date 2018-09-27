Rizzo donates another $2M to Lurie Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo’s foundation donated $2 million dollars this week to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago,
Rizzo also spent time with patients during his visit on Tuesday.
A cancer survivor himself, Rizzo regularly visits with kids at Lurie Children’s.
Last year, the Anthony Rizzo Foundation announced the $3.5 million. In recognition of that donation, the hospital’s 18th floor waiting room has been named “The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room.”
