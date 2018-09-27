Rizzo donates another $2M to Lurie Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo’s foundation donated $2 million dollars this week to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago,

Another great day for the @RizzoFoundation as we delivered a $2 million check to support the Hope 44 programs. @LurieChildrens pic.twitter.com/1C7ZnmJ5iX — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) September 25, 2018

Rizzo also spent time with patients during his visit on Tuesday.

Playing cars with Owen. He has gotten SO big! pic.twitter.com/2CaLpEKyGm — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) September 25, 2018

Loved hearing Mary Kate’s jokes today and seeing her positive attitude. @LurieChildrens pic.twitter.com/K0IE6nxl0o — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) September 25, 2018

A cancer survivor himself, Rizzo regularly visits with kids at Lurie Children’s.

Last year, the Anthony Rizzo Foundation announced the $3.5 million. In recognition of that donation, the hospital’s 18th floor waiting room has been named “The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room.”