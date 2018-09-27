Chicago late night host, Pat Tomasulo has the very special gift of knowing exactly what people are texting. In this piece Pat lets us in on some private conversations.
Pat Tomasulo can read ALL of your text messages
-
Playing Tattoo Bingo at the beach with Pat Tomasulo
-
Pat Tomasulo hijacks Chicago tour bus
-
Pat Tomasulo sounds off on Chicago block parties
-
Tomasulo: Enough with the back-to-school pictures!
-
Full Episode: Man of the People September 8, 2018
-
-
Audience members hypnotized on Tomasulo comedy show
-
Celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro and Fabio Viviani go undercover at a Chicago diner
-
Tomasulo: Don’t be Kylie Jenner
-
Man of the People #29 – Let Me Shave Your Beard – Full Episode
-
Man Of The People #28 – Undercover Chef – Full Episode
-
-
Billy Joel impersonator Dean Richards fools people all over Chicago
-
Man of the People: AUGUST 4, 2018 FULL EPISODE
-
Drag Queens & Pat Tomasulo try an Escape Room