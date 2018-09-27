× MLB reportedly has ‘additional credible information’ in Cubs’ Russell abuse case; he’ll unlikely return for postseason

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell will likely not be returning for the postseason.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Major League Baseball officials have “additional credible information” to support abuse allegations from his ex-wife.

His ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, opened up publicly in a blog post detailing years of physical, emotional and verbal abuse by the shortstop.

“The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened…Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again.”

Russell denied the allegations and released a statement following his ex-wife’s accusations.

“The allegations are completely false,” he said in a statement. “I made that clear to Major League Baseball last year and reiterated it to the Cubs today. I’m confident any full and fair investigation will fully exonerate me. The protection of my children is foremost in my mind so I will have no further comment.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association is releasing the following statement on behalf of Addison Russell pic.twitter.com/lQkp8GMdN0 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) September 22, 2018

The Cubs placed him on a one week administrative leave, but that is likely to be extended, and could turn into a suspension.