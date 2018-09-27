‘Jersey Shore’ star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley files for divorce

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, star of MTV’s reality show “Jersey Shore” has filed for divorce from her husband Roger Mathews, who she dated on the show, People reports.

Farley filed for divorce on Sept. 12, according to People. The two have been married for three years. The two married in October 2015 after being together for five years.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” People says the complaint stated.

The couple got engaged while filming “Snooki & JWoww.”