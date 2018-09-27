Jason Van Dyke trial continues Thursday

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens to testimony during the sixth day of his murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Tuesday Sept, 25, 2018. (Antonio Perez/pool/Chicago Tribune)

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, will continue Thursday.

The man who called 911 to report McDonald inside a locked truck lot on Oct. 20, 2014, testified Wednesday. He told jurors McDonald attacked him with a knife before fleeing. Van Dyke fatally shot McDonald minutes later.

The officer is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Testimony will continue Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

