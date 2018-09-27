Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Much cooler weekend ahead
-
Record highs Thursday followed by cooler, sunny weekend
-
Rain and cooler temps for the weekend
-
Cloudy skies, humidity continues
-
Cooler weather arrives
-
-
Rain, cloudy skies and warm temps
-
Rain, humid temps on Labor Day, coolers temps later in week
-
Cloudy and storms possible for Labor Day
-
Fog, cloudy skies; rain possible Monday, Tuesday
-
Temps in the 80s; cloudy later in week
-
-
More rain on the way Friday, cooler weekend ahead
-
Summer-like weather this weekend
-
Hot, humid temps, partly cloudy