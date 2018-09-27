Body found outside Dolton garage, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. -- Police said they found the body of a man outside of a garage in Dolton Thursday afternoon.

The body was found on the 1600 block of 156th Street at a home police said has been empty since March.

Officials said the investigation is still too early to release more information. Police are getting help from the Cook County sheriff and Illinois State Police.

Some neighbors said it's a very quiet neighborhood and said they are anxious to find out exactly what happened.

The cause of death has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.