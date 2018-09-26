Thousands without power after severe storms move through Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTLEY, Ill. -- Strong storms Tuesday evening caused damage and power outages across parts of the Chicago area and far Northwest suburbs.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, ComEd reports 7200 customers are still without power.

As of 6AM 9/26, a storm has left approximately 7,200 customers without power. Crews continue to work around the clock to restore power. Report your outage by tweeting #OUT @ComEd so we can get out there ASAP. You can also tweet #STAT for updates on your outage. — ComEd (@ComEd) September 26, 2018

At the peak of the storm around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 65,000 customers were without power.

The severe weather brought sheets of rain and high winds of up to 70 mph in some parts, causing downed trees and power lines.

McHenry County was hit significantly hard by the storm. In Huntley, village leaders are warning residents that clean-up will take several days.

Leaders are also urging residents to exercise caution as they try to navigate the village, because it's dark due to outages.

Crews have been working through the night in Huntley to assess the damage and check on residents who are dealing with extensive damage.

#ILwx kinda crazy today! Short burst took out trees, fences, and power in Huntley, Crystal Lake, LITH, Algonquin, and more. Great night to stay in and watch a movie! @tylercoxradio pic.twitter.com/3kiiimgnTe — Star 105.5 FM - WZSR (@Star1055) September 25, 2018

Village leaders said thankfully no one was injured.