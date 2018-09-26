Thousands without power after severe storms move through Chicago area

HUNTLEY, Ill. -- Strong storms Tuesday evening caused damage and power outages across parts of the Chicago area and far Northwest suburbs.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, ComEd reports 7200 customers are still without power.
At the peak of the storm around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 65,000 customers were without power.
The severe weather brought sheets of rain and high winds of up to 70 mph in some parts, causing downed trees and power lines.
McHenry County was hit significantly hard by the storm. In Huntley, village leaders are warning residents that clean-up will take several days.
Leaders are also urging residents to exercise caution as they try to navigate the village, because it's dark due to outages.
Crews have been working through the night in Huntley to assess the damage and check on residents who are dealing with extensive damage.
Village leaders said thankfully no one was injured.