For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny and cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Record highs Thursday followed by cooler, sunny weekend
-
Sunny and warm through the weekend, highs in the 80s
-
Storms possible mid-week
-
Sunny skies, temps in the 70s
-
Summer-like weather this weekend
-
-
Warm, sunny days continue with temperatures in the 80s
-
Much cooler weekend ahead
-
Hot temps, storms possible over weekend
-
Cool and breezy Friday, a few sprinkles
-
Hot and humid for holiday weekend
-
-
Humidity gives way to showers and storms
-
Sunny skies, temps in 80s for most of week
-
Hot, humid temps return this weekend