Store cooks up macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes

Fall is here, but you can forget about the influx of pumpkin spice-flavored treats.
Seattle-based store Archie McPhee, which prides itself on “bringing strange and amazing things to the world” for more than three decades, wants to make macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes a thing.
The candy canes are described as “comfort food-flavored comfort food” and boast yellow and white stripes.
According to Instagram user @junkfoodmom’s official review, the “sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually” so the instant macaroni-flavored candy canes are “doable.”
View this post on Instagram
Archie McPhee is at it again giving us crazy Candy Cane flavors. Last year I tried their Rotisserie Chicken flavor and .. it was an experience. 😖 ( It’s available this year too if you’re feeling brave ). This year they have 2 new varieties .. here’s one of them- Mac & Cheese flavored Candy Canes. 🧀 This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable. 👍🏻 I might not be so brave when I try the next one.. 🤐. PURCHASED ONLINE. @archiemcphee #archiemcphee #archiemcpheecandycanes #archiemcpheemacandcheesecandycanes #macandcheese #macandcheesecandycanes #accoutrements #extracheesy #cheese #cheesy #cheesycandy #junkfood
Food website Delish noted the store also sells gray and white-striped “Clamdy Canes” that have a “clammy flavoring” if you’re feeling even more adventurous.
The cheesy treats come in sets of six and are currently on sale for $4.95 (regularly $5.95).