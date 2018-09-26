Rapper Lil Xan says he was hospitalized after eating too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rapper Lil Xan said he was hospitalized earlier this week from eating too many Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday, the Soundcloud rapper showed his hospital bracelet and said he feels good and healthy. He also cautioned fans to be careful with Hot Cheetos because "they are one hell of a drug."

"I was in the hospital, not doing any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open, so I puked a little blood," the rapper said in the video.

He didn't say how many Hot Cheetos it took for that to happen, but he said he's well enough to continue his tour and keep performing.

22-year-old Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, is most famous for his platinum hit “Betrayed,” a song about his addiction to Xanax, according to AOL.com. He also made headlines recently for his publicized romance and breakup with Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' younger sister.