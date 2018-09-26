Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
Some storm reports
Severe Weather reports with Tuesday storms
Latest storm reports
SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE… SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT…
Line of thunderstorms approaching from the west this Thursday evening
Gusty storms entering southwest and south portions of the Chicago Metro area
Thunderstorms rapidly developing across northern Cook County- gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible
Showers/thunderstorms weakening as they track southeast – a few weather reports
Storms continue to race east across northern Illinois but have weakened a bit- Wind gusts to 50 mph possible
Line of storms headed east into north-central Illinois- Wind gusts to 50 mph possible in Winnebago and Boone counties until 9:15pm
Thunderstorms continue to develop across north portions of the Chicago area with the strongest storms across northern Cook County. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail possible
Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for northeastern DuPage and central Cook Counties – strong storm still expected over central Cook County until 8:30PM CDT
Strong thunderstorms continue to rumble across the south portions of the Chicago area, gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible