New 'Smart911' system in place in Chicago

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is making upgrades to the 911 system to help police, fire crews and paramedics improve emergency responses.

“Smart911” allows people to provide personal, medical, or situational information when they call 9-1-1 to help first responders better assist in an emergency.

911 operators will also be able to initiate texts with residents and visitors who may be deaf, hard of hearing or unable to talk.

For more information, go to: www.smart911.com