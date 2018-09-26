Lunchbreak: Eggplant Marino

Brett Damato of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
LOMBARD: 783 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, IL 60148, 630-286-6372
ORLAND PARK: 14205 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462, 708-873-7900
KILDEER: 20413 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, IL 60074 (opening soon!)
Recipe:
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza's Eggplant Marino
1 jumbo eggplant, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick
All-purpose flour, for dusting
5 large eggs
½ cup half and half
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Vegetable oil, for frying
6 ounces tomato sauce, heated, homemade or jarred
2 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano cheese
Fresh basil, for garnish
1. Lightly dust eggplant slices with flour, shaking off excess. Line a plate with paper towels, set aside.
2. Using a large shallow bowl, whisk together egg and half and half. Season with salt and pepper. Dip floured pieces of eggplant into egg wash.
3. Using a large saucepan over medium-high heat, fill with one-inch vegetable oil. Heat oil to 350 degrees. Cook eggplant 1 minute per side. Transfer to prepared plate to drain. Place on a cookie sheet.
4. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Bake eggplant until golden brown, about 6 minutes.
5. To serve, fold slices in half and layer with tomato sauce in between. Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano and garnish with fresh basil. Serve with focaccia or crusty bread to sop up the extra sauce.