Lunchbreak: Eggplant Marino

Brett Damato of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

LOMBARD: 783 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, IL 60148, 630-286-6372

ORLAND PARK: 14205 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462, 708-873-7900

KILDEER: 20413 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, IL 60074 (opening soon!)

www.acfp.com

Recipe:

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza's Eggplant Marino

1 jumbo eggplant, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick

All-purpose flour, for dusting

5 large eggs

½ cup half and half

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

6 ounces tomato sauce, heated, homemade or jarred

2 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Fresh basil, for garnish

1. Lightly dust eggplant slices with flour, shaking off excess. Line a plate with paper towels, set aside.

2. Using a large shallow bowl, whisk together egg and half and half. Season with salt and pepper. Dip floured pieces of eggplant into egg wash.

3. Using a large saucepan over medium-high heat, fill with one-inch vegetable oil. Heat oil to 350 degrees. Cook eggplant 1 minute per side. Transfer to prepared plate to drain. Place on a cookie sheet.

4. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Bake eggplant until golden brown, about 6 minutes.

5. To serve, fold slices in half and layer with tomato sauce in between. Sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano and garnish with fresh basil. Serve with focaccia or crusty bread to sop up the extra sauce.