Loyola student beaten, robbed near Rogers Park campus

CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old student from Loyola University was beaten and robbed just blocks near campus last week, and now, the student newspaper is questioning campus security's response to the incident.

The woman told police she was walking on the 6300 block of North Lakewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when three men approached her. Police said one of the men struck and knocked her to the ground. The offenders took the woman's personal belonging and left the scene.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital and her condition was stabilized.

The student newspaper, the Loyola Phoenix, is raising questions because students were not alerted about the incident.

The police chief and director of Campus Safety said in a statement that alerts are sent based on geography and ongoing threat. He said this incident occurred outside of the geography requirements for the Clery Act, which is the federal law that requires colleges and universities to disclose information about crime on or near campus.

Read the full statement issued by Loyola's Department of Campus Safety:

Loyola University Chicago’s Department of Campus Safety plays a critical role in ensuring the safe and effective functioning of our campus community. The incident in question arose on September 17 at 2:30 a.m. when a Loyola student was robbed in an alley adjacent to the 6300 block of N. Lakewood Ave. According to the Clery Act, colleges and universities are required to maintain and disclose campus crime statistics and security information to their students, faculty and staff. Alerts are sent based on geography and ongoing threat. If the situation meets that criteria, then the process for issuing an alert would start. The incident in question occurred outside of Clery Act geography requirements and is being investigated by CPD who can provide more information on the case. Campus Safety dispatch is available 24 hours a day and we encourage anyone to alert campus safety if they see something suspicious. All crimes reported to Campus Safety within our patrol boundaries are logged on the Campus Safety crime log within 48 hours.

Police said the suspects are described as three black men, 20 to 21 years old, about 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 7 inches tall, wearing black clothing.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.