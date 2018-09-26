× Jason Van Dyke trial continues Wednesday

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, will continue Wednesday.

Jurors on Tuesday watched a 3D animation of the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting that was designed to offer Van Dyke’s perspective. A San Francisco firm created the video using lasers, drones, dashcam footage, surveillance footage and an autopsy report.

The defense is expected to continue presenting witnesses Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery. McDonald was armed with a three-inch blade and stealing car stereos when police called for backup with a Taser. Within seconds of arriving on the scene, Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times.