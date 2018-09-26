‘90210’ pop-up named ‘Peach Pit After Dark’ opening in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Fans of the 90s, rejoice! A new themed pop-up restaurant and bar is coming to Chicago, and is sure to hit you right in the nostalgia feels.

Ironside Bar & Gallery, located at 546 N. Wells St. in River North, will be transformed into the peach-colored, vinyl record-lined ‘Peach Pit’ from the ’90s teen soap, “90210.”

According to Block Club Chicago, ‘Peach Pit After Dark’ will open Wednesday at 6 p.m., complete with themed decor, menu items and episodes from the popular TV show.

Life-size cutouts of Brandon Walsh and Kelly Taylor will be stationed in the bar for fans to snap pictures with, along with a chalkboard for writing zip codes and Instagram-worthy “90210”-isms.

The bar’s TV screens will air episodes of the show and feature a soundtrack of artists who were on the show, like Christina Aguilera.

The pop-up will feature a full menu of “90210”-themed dinner, drink and dessert options. One can choose between the Jim or Cindy Walsh avocado toast, “girlfriends” salads or “stars” entries like “the Ray Pruitt is a Chicken, and it’s a Wrap” chicken wrap.

For drinks, customers can order a “Kelly Taylor ‘Choose Me’ Moscow Mule” or the “Dylan McKay ‘I’m Brooding’ Starter Kit’ shot combo.

‘Peach Pit After Dark’ will be open 6 p.m. – midnight Mondays through Thursdays and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bar is planned to remain open for several months. It will not take reservations.

