Indiana National Guard investigating soldier’s possible involvement in Wrigley brawl

CHICAGO – The Indiana National Guard is investigating the possible involvement of a soldier in an apparent racially-fueled fight at Wrigley Field.

The brawl broke out in the bleachers after Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. At least one person is caught on video shouting racial slurs as security struggled to separate the participants.

The Indiana National Guard released a statement Wednesday that said:

The statements made by this individual are not in keeping with the Army Values, and they do not reflect the views or beliefs of the United States Armed Forces, and specifically, the Indiana National Guard.

We take these types of situations very seriously, and the conduct of this individual is unbecoming of a service member.

The Indiana National Guard is conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the details surrounding this incident.

The National Guard did not identify anyone in the video.

Videos of the fight were posted to Twitter after the team’s 5-1 loss. It was also the team’s Hispanic Heritage Day.

**WARNING: Videos contain language that be offensive to some viewers**

One video shows several people fighting, while others attempt to separate two men from the group. One man is heard repeatedly yelling, “There’s no fighting in the bleachers!”

Part of bleacher fighting. pic.twitter.com/5i0p8PwhsN — Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 25, 2018

As the fight dies down, one man is heard shouting a racial slur targeted at Hispanic people. In response, the fight starts again. Security is then seen trying to intervene. A woman is heard yelling at the security guards that they will “never know what it’s like.”

In the second video, a man can be seen more clearly on that second video shouting racial slurs at another man. He then shouts to the person recording to stop recording him. Security can be seen trying to separate everyone in the brawl.

Have at it then. pic.twitter.com/M6FdtanK4Z — Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 25, 2018

Chicago police said they received a complaint about the incident. They said Wrigley security and detectives interviewed the individuals involved. No charges have been filed and police said the people involved are cooperating.

The Cubs said all parties involved in the fight were escorted out of the stadium and interviewed by officials. They said they have zero tolerance against fighting.

Read the full statement:

All parties involved in the altercation were escorted out the ballpark and interviewed by police and security. There was no conclusion as to what started or who instigated the fight last night. No charges were filed and no arrests were made. We have a zero tolerance against fighting so the individuals involved will be barred from Wrigley Field for the remainder of 2018.

41.947286 -87.656345