× Has the area ever seen highs that have gotten lower, higher by half for 4 days straight?

Have there ever been four days in a row when each day’s high temperature was half the previous day’s high? And four days in a row when each day’s high was twice the previous day’s high?

— Tom Sivak, Lombard

Your stipulations are rigorous, but they have occurred a few times in Chicago’s weather history. In nearly 149 years of official Chicago temperature records (from Nov. 1, 1870, to the present), high temperatures (midnight to midnight, Central Standard Time) have been at least half the previous day’s high for four consecutive days only three times; all were winter occurrences. The most recent occurrence was Jan. 17-20, 1970 (highs of 31, 13, 4, 0 degrees, respectively). Four days with highs twice the previous day: five occurrences, most recently Jan. 9-12, 1962 (0, 2, 9, 22).

Three occurrences of four consecutive days with highs at least half of the previous day’s high:

Dec. 15-18, 1884; highs of 36, 16, 8, 1

Jan. 22-25, 1899; 35, 8, 2, -10

Jan. 17-20, 1970; 31, 13, 4, 0

Five occurrences of four consecutive days with highs at least twice the previous day’s high:

Jan. 25-28, 1897; -10, -3, 1, 10

Feb. 9-12, 1899; -8, -1, 1, 3

Feb. 10-13, 1899; -1, 1, 3, 17

Jan. 5-8, 1912; -5, -1, 2, 8

Jan. 9-12, 1962; 0, 2, 9, 22