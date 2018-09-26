Former teacher at Schaumburg high school charged in 2001 sex assault of student

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – A former teacher at a suburban high school has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenage student in 2001.

Ronald Williams, 53, appeared in bond court on Wednesday and is charged with criminal sexual assault. Schaumburg police were made aware of the allegation in June.

The assault took place at Schaumburg High School in 2001 between Williams and a 17-year-old student, police said.

Police said Williams “engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while he was in a position of authority.”

Williams has not been an employee of Schaumburg High School since 2002. Township High School District 211 officials released a statement Wednesday and said suspicions about an inappropriate relationship were reported to DCFS and were investigated by the Schaumburg Police Department and school officials. They said there were no findings of wrongdoing during the period of the student’s enrollment at the time of the investigation. The teacher resigned in August 2002.

Williams’ bond was set at $50,000.

Read the full statement from school district officials:

A 2002 graduate from Schaumburg High School recently reported an inappropriate relationship with a teacher during the time the student attended Schaumburg High School. In 2002, suspicions about a relationship were reported to DCFS and the matter was investigated by the Schaumburg Police Department and school officials. No findings of wrongdoing were discovered to have taken place during the period of the student’s enrollment at the time of the initial investigation. The teacher resigned in August of 2002. Additional information not disclosed during the initial investigation has now been reported to the Schaumburg Police Department and District 211 officials have been working with police officials surrounding this new information.