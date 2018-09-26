× 2 wounded in shooting near Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO – Chicago police are on the scene of a double shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting took place near 35th Street and LaSalle Avenue around 3:30 p.m. near the Red Line 35th station.

Police said shots were fired during a confrontation between several young men.

One victim was taken to the hospital and is in grave condition.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Traffic in the area is experiencing delays. Buses have been rerouted.

#CTA bus reroutes are in place, due to police activity (shooting) @ 35th/LaSalle St… For now, #CTA Red Line trains operating normally. pic.twitter.com/jFRtVFYysR — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 26, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.