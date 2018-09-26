WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference amid Kavanaugh controversy…AT 4PM

2 wounded in shooting near Guaranteed Rate Field

Posted 3:54 PM, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, September 26, 2018

CHICAGO – Chicago police are on the scene of a double shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting took place near 35th Street and LaSalle Avenue around 3:30 p.m. near the Red Line 35th station.

Police said shots were fired during a confrontation between several young men.

One victim was taken to the hospital and is in grave condition.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital.  Their condition is not yet known.

Traffic in the area is experiencing delays.  Buses have been rerouted.

This is a developing story.  Check back for details.