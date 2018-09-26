2 wounded in shooting near Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – Chicago police are on the scene of a double shooting on the city’s South Side.
The shooting took place near 35th Street and LaSalle Avenue around 3:30 p.m. near the Red Line 35th station.
Police said shots were fired during a confrontation between several young men.
One victim was taken to the hospital and is in grave condition.
A second victim was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.
Traffic in the area is experiencing delays. Buses have been rerouted.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.830509 -87.629812