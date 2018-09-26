12-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after rushing into burning home to save brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE – A 12-year-old boy died as his home in Milwaukee burned late Monday night. June Cross said her 12-year-old grandson, Adrian Cross, became trapped on the second floor of the home.

"He went in to get his brothers. That's what he was trying to do," Cross told WITI.

But what the 12-year-old did not know was his siblings and parents already made it out to safety.

"All of a sudden, they started screaming," Cross said.

When the fire broke out downstairs, flames quickly engulfed the home.

"Our first companies were on the scene in three minutes," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing. "Unfortunately, the fire was too far along."

After such a sudden and heart-wrenching loss, Cross said the only way the family is coping is not giving up on their faith.

"Through God, because that is the only strength we've got," Cross said. "I know God has better plans for all of us."

Chief Rohlfing came to the neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon hoping to prevent more tragedies like this. He reminded residents to have working smoke detectors and an evacuation plan.

"Talk about, 'how do I get out of a room if there is a fire. What are my two ways out?' Think about having a meeting place outside," Rohlfing said.

There were no other injuries and the origin of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.