Teen Suicide, Let’s Start a Conversation Today.

Buddy's Helpers educates and engages student athletes about the importance of making a difference on and off the field. They hope to make a difference by starting a conversation!
Statistics:
-Suicide is the second leading cause of death in teenagers
-6% of teens consider suicide each year
-4 out of 5 have given clear warning signs
For more information on suicide prevention and how to help:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/buddyshelpers1/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/buddyshelpers/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BuddysHELPERS