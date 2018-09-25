× Strong thunderstorms south and east of Chicago until 7PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY

FOR SOUTHERN WILL…KANKAKEE…

SOUTHEASTERN COOK…NORTHWESTERN

NEWTON…NORTHWESTERN PORTER AND

LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT…

At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Whiting to near Frankfort

to near Gardner. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet

City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago,

Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Kankakee, Crown Point, New Lenox,

Highland, and Munster.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 near mile marker 294.

I-57 between mile markers 302 and 358.

I-80 between mile markers 144 and 155.

I-94 between mile markers 55 and 74.

I-294 between mile markers 55 and 74.

Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16.

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 29.

Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 26.

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 262 and 261.

This includes… Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University

Calumet, University of Chicago, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre,

Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes

State Park, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds

and Speedway, Kankakee River State Park, Lake County Fairgrounds,

Olivet Nazarine University, Prairie State College, South Suburban

College, US Cellular Field…IL Institute of Technology, Will County

Fairgrounds, and Museum of Science and Industry.