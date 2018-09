× Severe Weather reports with Tuesday storms

Between 4 and 5PM CDT the Following reports were received…

Sycamore (Kane Co)…60 mph winds

Roscoe (Winnebago Co)…trees down

Sublette…Lee Co…60 mph winds

Rochelle…Lee Co…Tree damage

Oregon and Polo…tree damage

Huntley, Algonquin, and Lake-In-The-Hills…Multiple trees and wires down

North of Huntley…70 mph winds