× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of the Chicago area until 10PM CDT this Tuesday afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that includes much of the Chicago area until 10PM CDT this Tuesday afternoon/evening. The blue-shaded counties in the headlined map are included in the Watch. The main risk in these storms will be damaging winds with a possible tornado or two. The following Chicago area counties in Illinois are included in the Watch:

Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago Counties.

Following is the official Watch description and discussion…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme east central and southeastern Iowa Northern Illinois Southeastern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Storms in eastern Iowa should continue to increase some in coverage/intensity through the afternoon, as the storms spread into Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Damaging winds will be the main threat with embedded bowing segments. A mixed mode of line segments and more discrete supercells is expected, and a tornado or two may occur with the strongest embedded circulations. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north northwest of Burlington IA to 30 miles south southeast of Racine WI.