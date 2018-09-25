Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of the Chicago area until 10PM CDT this Tuesday afternoon/evening

Posted 2:09 PM, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:10PM, September 25, 2018

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that includes much of the Chicago area until 10PM CDT this Tuesday afternoon/evening. The blue-shaded counties in the headlined map are included in the Watch. The main risk in these storms will be damaging winds with a possible tornado or two. The following Chicago area counties in Illinois are included in the Watch:

Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago Counties.

Following is the official Watch description and discussion…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Extreme east central and southeastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Southeastern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.



   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Storms in eastern Iowa should continue to increase some in
   coverage/intensity through the afternoon, as the storms spread into
   Illinois and southern Wisconsin.  Damaging winds will be the main
   threat with embedded bowing segments.  A mixed mode of line segments
   and more discrete supercells is expected, and a tornado or two may
   occur with the strongest embedded circulations.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75
   statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north
   northwest of Burlington IA to 30 miles south southeast of Racine WI.

 