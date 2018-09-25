Severe Thunderstorm warning until 7:15PM CDT for northern Porter County n northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago
has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 715 PM CDT

* At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located
  over Hobart,   moving east at 50 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven,
  Wheeler, Ogden Dunes, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores and Dune Acres.

Including the following interstates...
 Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16.
 Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37.
 Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32.

This includes...  Indiana Dunes State Park.