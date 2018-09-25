Severe Thunderstorm warning until 7:15PM CDT for northern Porter County n northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago
has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana...
* Until 715 PM CDT
* At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located
over Hobart, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven,
Wheeler, Ogden Dunes, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores and Dune Acres.
Including the following interstates...
Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16.
Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37.
Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32.
This includes... Indiana Dunes State Park.