Severe Thunderstorm warning until 7:15PM CDT for northern Porter County n northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 715 PM CDT * At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hobart, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Wheeler, Ogden Dunes, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores and Dune Acres. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. This includes... Indiana Dunes State Park.