× Severe Thunderstorm warning until 5PM for all or portions of Kendall, LaSalle, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Boone Counties in Illinois

Update 4:40PM CDT…

The Severe thunderstorm warning has been discontinued for Boone, Lee and Ogle Counties. The warming continues for all or portions of Kendall, LaSalle, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry Counties.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR KENDALL…NORTHERN LA SALLE…DE KALB…KANE AND SOUTHERN MCHENRY

COUNTIES…

At 438 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Huntley to near Earlville, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin, West

Chicago, McHenry, Batavia, Woodstock, Geneva, Sycamore, Yorkville,

Little Rock, Plano, Island Lake, Marengo, Sandwich, Mendota and

Genoa.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 4:25PM CDT... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR KENDALL... NORTHERN LA SALLE...SOUTHEASTERN OGLE... EASTERN LEE...DE KALB...KANE...SOUTHERN MCHENRY AND SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kingston to near La Moille, moving east at 60 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin, West Chicago, McHenry, Batavia, Woodstock, Geneva, Sycamore, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano, Rochelle, Island Lake, Marengo, Sandwich and Mendota.

______________________________________________________________________ Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 401 PM CDT TUE SEP 25 2018 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Eastern Lee County in north central Illinois... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 500 PM CDT * At 400 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stillman Valley to near Wyanet, moving east at 55 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin, West Chicago, McHenry, Batavia, Woodstock, Geneva, Sycamore, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano, Rochelle, Island Lake, Marengo, Sandwich and Mendota. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 62 and 112. I-88 between mile markers 67 and 119. I-90 between mile markers 23 and 53. This includes... Northern Illinois University, Sandwich Fairgrounds, Aurora University, Elgin Community College, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, Kane County Cougars Ballpark, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Tri-County Fairgrounds, and Waubonsee Community College.