× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 6PM for all or portions of Kendall, Lake, Cook, Will, Kane, McHenry, and DuPage Countes in northeast Illinois

Update 5:35PM CDT...

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR KENDALL...NORTHERN WILL...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES... At 532 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of North Chicago to near Kenilworth to Ingalls Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove and Glenview.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 600 PM CDT * At 448 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Woodstock to near Elgin to near Serena, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect and Wheaton. This includes... US Cellular Field...Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, Northerly Island, and other venues across the Chicago Metro Area.