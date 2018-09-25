× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee, Ogle and southern Winnebago Counties until 4:15PM CDT

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a severe thunderstorm warning valid until 4:15PM CDT for Lee, Ogle and southern Winnebago Counties in north-central Illinois (orange-shaded area on the highlighted map).

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Lee County in north central Illinois... Southern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 415 PM CDT * At 326 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shannon to Coleta to near Geneseo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Rochelle, Oregon, Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Walton, Byron, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Amboy, Polo, Forreston, Hillcrest, Stillman Valley, Franklin Grove, Ashton and Davis Junction. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 91 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 82. I-90 between mile markers 61 and 70. This includes... Castle Rock State Park, Lee County Fairgrounds, Lowden State Park, Ogle County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball, Rockford Speedway, Sauk Valley College, and White Pines State Park.

