Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon/evening across Chicago area

CHICAGO — The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the Chicago area for a Slight Risk of potentially severe storms later this Tuesday afternoon and evening that also includes southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, much of Illinois and Indiana as well as southern lower Michigan and northwestern Ohio (see yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map). The primary risk of severe weather will be damaging winds, although there will also be a chance for tornadoes.

With southerly winds continuing to carry warm moist air into our area, a cold front will approach from the west today, triggering a wide band of showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the frontal boundary.

The cold front will pass through our area this evening with winds shifting to the northwest and showers/thunderstorms carried on east tonight, as colder air sweeps into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.