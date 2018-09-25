Need more hours in the day? One expert has tips for finding more time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Find the book "72 Hours in a Day" at JeffreySterlingbooks.com .

Jeffrey E. Sterling, MD, MPH, often finds himself with a little more extra time than everyone else—forty-eight hours a day, to be exact! Now Dr. Sterling shares his brilliant and easy-to-follow steps to increase efficiency.

Along with examples, Dr. Sterling provides detailed descriptions on how to become better organized, how to be not only more prolific but also more effective, and how to master these skills for all future endeavors.