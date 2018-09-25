× Midday Fix: Live performance from The Rack and The Riddler and details on Chicago Gourmet’s Rock The Fork events

Serafin Alvarado

Master Sommelier, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (presenting sponsor of Chicago Gourmet) & Guitarist, The Rack and The Riddler, 90s band http://www.therackandtheriddler.com/

Events:

Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet – Rock the Fork. This year’s event unites two of Chicago’s most exciting cultural attributes – food and music – both of which will be brought to life at the Main Event in Millennium Park this coming weekend, 9/29-30.

Serafin will lead an interactive wine seminar called “Hitting the High Note: An Artist’s Look at Music and Wine” on 9/29, and his band, The Rack and The Riddler (which is made up of others from the food and wine industry), will also perform in the COUNTRY Financial BBQ Tasting Pavilion on Sunday, 9/30.