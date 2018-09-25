× Mesoscale discussion on Severe Thunderstorm Watch 388

Mesoscale Discussion 1499 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0339 PM CDT Tue Sep 25 2018 Areas affected...Eastern IA...Northern WI...Northern IL Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 388... Valid 252039Z - 252215Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 388 continues. SUMMARY...Threat for damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado continues across the northern IL and southeast WI portions of Severe Thunderstorm Watch 388. DISCUSSION...Well-developed convective line moved across eastern IA during the past hour and has recently moved into northwest IL. Current storm motion is eastward at about 45 kt. Strong wind gusts of 37 kt and 35 kt were measured at MLI and CWI, respectively. These measurements and recent radar signatures from KDVN suggest the strongest winds have not transferred to the surface thus far. The downstream airmass across north-central and northeast IL appears a bit more favorable for momentum transfer given the steeper low-level lapse rates and deeper boundary-layer mixing. Tornadoes also remain possible, although the veered low-level flow and largely unidirectional wind profiles sampled by recent LOT and ILX VAD profiles suggest the threat should remain isolated.