× Man charged in crash that killed Indiana couple released on bond

CHICAGO – A man accused of killing a couple while driving drunk was released on $7500 bond Monday.

Cleon Stutler Jr, 66, was charged with a total of 28 felonies and misdemeanors in the deaths of Amy and Peter Jackson.

The Jacksons were five minutes from their home on September 19th when, police said, the car Stutler was driving crashed into the Jacksons’ motorcycle. The Jacksons were thrown from the motorcycle and killed.

Family said the Jacksons were on their way to a date night.

Stutler pleaded not guilty and was released on the $7500 bond.

He has three previous convictions for drinking and driving, according to Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Tribune also said Edward Monette, Amy Jackson’s father, was among the family members who attended the hearing. Monette told the Tribune the family would like to see Stutler charged with vehicular homicide.

