Lunchbreak: Lobster Newburg

Augie Arifi – Chef/owner of Café Lucci, Bobby’s Deerfield and soon to open Bobby’s Lincoln Park

Bobby’s -695 Deerfield Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, 847-607-9104

Cafe Lucci - 609 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, IL 60025, 847-729-2268

Opening this fall - Bobby’s Lincoln Park in the new ELEVATE building -2518 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

http://www.bobbysrestaurants.com/

http://bobbysdeerfield.com/

http://cafelucci.com/

Lobster Fest - In Celebration of National Lobster Day, September 24-27

Chef/Owner Augie Arifi has prepared two dishes at each restaurant packed with fresh, flavorful lobster meat. And here’s the “catch”- lobster lovers can rejoice, the dishes will be available all week long for both lunch and dinner.

Bobby’s Lobster Specials:

Lobster Roll Maine lobster meat, root vegetables, tarragon aioli, lemon, buttered split top roll

Lobster Newburg Maine lobster, sherry, cayenne, shallot, cream

Cafe Lucci Lobster Specials:

Insulata Aragosta Maine lobster, blood orange, roasted pepper, scallion, honey, tarragon lime vinaigrette

Linguini Lobster Diavolo Maine lobster, tomato, garlic, Italian parsley, chili flake, linguini

Prices are based on market price. Reservations at both restaurants are recommended.

Lobster Newburg

Serves 4

Three 1 ½ pound live lobsters or 24 ounces cooked lobster meat

½ stick unsalted butter

1 medium shallot finely diced

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon medium-dry Sherry

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon brandy

1 ½ cups heavy cream

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Cayenne to taste

2 large egg yolks, beaten well

1 baguette

If using live lobsters, In a large kettle of boiling salted water plunge the lobsters, head first, and boil them, covered, for 8 minutes from the time the water returns to a boil. In the meantime, prepare an ice bath large enough to accommodate all the lobsters. Transfer the lobsters with tongs to the ice bath for a couple of minutes and then to a cutting board and let them cool until they can be handled. Break off the claws at the body and crack them. Remove the claw meat and cut it into ½ inch pieces. Halve the lobsters length-wise along the undersides, remove the meat from the tails, discarding the bodies, and cut it into ½ inch pieces.

In a heavy saucepan cook the lobster meat and shallot in the butter over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes, add 2 tablespoons of the Sherry and 3 tablespoons of the brandy, and cook the mixture, stirring, for 2 minutes. Transfer the lobster meat with a slotted spoon to a bowl. Add the cream to the Sherry mixture and boil the mixture until it is reduced to about 1 cup. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the remaining 1 teaspoon Sherry, the remaining 1 teaspoon brandy, the nutmeg, the cayenne, and salt to taste. Add some of the cream mixture to the egg yolks to temper them. Slowly pour the yolk cream mixture back into the sauce, cook the mixture, whisking constantly, and cook it on low heat, whisking, for 3 minutes more or until the sauce is thick. Be careful not to let the sauce come to a boil. Stir in the lobster meat and serve over slices of toasted baguette.