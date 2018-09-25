Kevin Dziepak talks about the first place Bears & Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The past few days have been something to behold in Windy City sports. After all, it hasn't happened since 1989.

Both the Bears and the Cubs are sitting alone in first place in their respective division for the first time in 29 years, with both teams getting their fan bases fired up as September turns to October.

While each team's performances have their fans excited, there are still a number of questions moving forward for the likely playoff bound Cubs along with the continually developing Bears.

Kevin Dziepak of 670 The Score discussed both teams during his most recent appearance on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday night.

